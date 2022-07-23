SSC scam: After Arpita, another 'close aide' of Partha Chatterjee under ED scanner

Monalisa Das and Partha Chatterjee

Monalisa Das, a close aide of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, has been named in connection with the SSC scam investigation. Monalisa Das, a Bangla lecturer at Kazi Nazrul University in Asansol, West Bengal, is also apparently under the Enforcement Directorate's scrutiny.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, "Another person under the radar of the ED is one Monalisa, under whose name 10 flats are registered. She is also linked to Bangladesh."

Ghosh made the claim even as West Bengal industry and commerce minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED earlier in the day in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam.

He was later produced before a judge in the Bankshall court and sent to the ED custody for two days.

The Trinamool Congress secretary general, who was the state education minister when the alleged irregularities took place, was arrested after around 26 hours of grilling in his residence in connection with the probe since Friday morning.

The ED also arrested Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose property ₹21 crore in cash was allegedly seized during a raid on Friday.

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister from 2014 to 2021, was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April and May this year in connection with the scam.