After Arnab, another cyclone brewing up over Bay of Bengal? Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal to get devastated?

A new weather system has developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with the IMD expecting it to strengthen and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Days after Cyclone Arnab affected parts of India's eastern coast, another weather system is developing over the Bay of Bengal.

Satellite images captured by India's INSAT-3DS weather satellite on the morning of October 31 showed an organised area of clouds and thunderstorms over the southeast Bay of Bengal and nearby parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The system is being closely monitored as it is expected to become stronger and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

System began as low-pressure area

The weather system first formed as a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 29. It then moved west-northwestwards towards the southeast Bay of Bengal.

According to the latest IMD forecast, the system is likely to intensify into a depression around October 31. It is then expected to continue moving west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the next two days.

A depression is a more organised stage of a weather system than a low-pressure area, with stronger winds and more organised thunderstorm activity. However, the latest satellite bulletin has identified a vortex over the region and has not officially confirmed that the system has developed into a depression.

Satellite images show strong thunderstorm activity

The INSAT-3DS observations show scattered to broken cloud cover over the southeast Bay of Bengal, along with pockets of intense to very intense thunderstorms. Similar thunderstorm activity has also been observed over parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The weather department is continuing to track the system through satellite observations and other weather data to assess its strength and movement.

Andaman Sea likely to see heavy rain

The developing system is expected to affect weather conditions over the Andaman Sea and parts of the Bay of Bengal in the coming days. The IMD has forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms over the South Andaman Sea, with isolated heavy rainfall. Similar weather conditions are also expected over the North Andaman Sea.

Along the Andhra Pradesh coast, scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely. Winds could also become stronger during thunderstorm activity. The latest coastal bulletin did not issue any port warnings or storm-surge advisories.

System still being monitored

While the remnants of Cyclone Arnab continue to weaken over land, the new system over the Bay of Bengal is still developing. Its eventual intensity and exact movement will become clearer as the IMD receives more satellite observations and other weather data over the next few days.