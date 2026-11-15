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After Arnab and Murasu, third cyclone threat looms over Bay of Bengal: IMD issues fresh warning, fishermen alerted

After Arnab and Murasu, another cyclone threat is emerging over the Bay of Bengal, with the IMD issuing a fresh warning as Cyclone Akvan approaches.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 12:03 PM IST

After Arnab and Murasu, third cyclone threat looms over Bay of Bengal: IMD issues fresh warning, fishermen alerted
Another cyclone threat emerges over the Bay of Bengal. (AI-Generated)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh weather warning as another cyclone threat has emerged over the Bay of Bengal following Cyclones Arnab and Murasu. Yes, you read it right! A low-pressure area is developing over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to gain strength in the coming two to three days and could develop into Cyclone Akvan by November 16.

As per an IMD bulletin issued on Saturday, the storm will be named Akvan, with Iran having contributed the same, and is expected to bring strong winds and rough sea conditions across parts of the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

When is Cyclone Akvan likely to develop?

According to IMD's latest forecast, the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and get stronger, further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around the evening of Monday, November 16.

Wind speeds could reach 50-60 kmph, with gusts reaching 70 kmph in some areas, and as per the forecast, the conditions are likely to become more intense from November 17, when winds could reach 65-75 kmph, gusting to 85 kmph, over parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Which states are likely to be affected?

This developing system is expected to affect weather conditions over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and parts of West Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 14 and 20.

Odisha is predicted to receive rainfall at isolated places on November 18, with widespread to widespread rainfall on November 19 and 20. West Bengal is also likely to experience rainfall between November 18 and 20.

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