After appeal for rescue, India begins process to evacuate nationals stuck in coronavirus-hit Iran

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Sunday said that efforts are underway to bring back Indian pilgrims from Qom in coronavirus-affected Iran. Earlier in the day, it was reported that at least 22 Indians stuck in the country appealed to the Indian government to take steps for immediate evacuation.

"The screening process has started and follow-up arrangements are being discussed with Iranian authorities. This is of the top priority and the Indian Embassy in Iran is fully engaged in this," said EAM Jaishankar on Sunday

The Indian nationals who are stuck in Iran hail from different regions, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu & Kashmir.

"Respected sir, we are 22 seafarers we in Iran's Bhushar Hotel. Kindly rescue us from Iran. Due to flight cancellations, we were unable to come. We communicated with the Indian Embassy Bandar Abbas but we did not get any help from them. Kindly rescue us from Iran," read a statement, written by one of the stuck Indian nationals in the country.

Earlier on March 6, the Health Minister had informed the Parliament that efforts are on to bring back Indians stranded in Iran.

Iran on Saturday reported 49 new deaths from the novel Coronavirus and 1,076 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 194 dead and 6,566 infected. "More than 16,000 people are currently hospitalised as suspect cases," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference as he announced the tolls.

He added that 2,134 of confirmed cases have recovered from the illness. The Islamic republic is battling one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of the disease outside China, where it originated. Iran's capital Tehran remains the worst-hit province in the country, with 1,539 confirmed cases, though the situation is worsening in northern provinces. More than 300 of the new cases were reported in Mazandaran province, a top tourist destination north of Tehran on the Caspian sea.

IranAir has stopped all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organization. "With attention to the restrictions that have been placed on (IranAir) flights by Europe for unclear reasons all IranAir flights to European destinations have been suspended until further notice," IRNA reported, citing the statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7 directed officials to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care as he reviewed the Coronavirus situation. The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 39.