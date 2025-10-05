Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

After another Air India scare, pilots' body writes to aviation watchdog DGCA: 'We have strongly taken up...'

The appeal comes a day after an Air India aircraft flying from Amritsar to Birmingham was grounded in the UK after its emergency turbine deployed mid-air. The incident revived memories of the tragic Air India plane crash of June 12, that killed 241 people on board and many others on the ground.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 07:25 PM IST

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), urging the aviation watchdog to carry out a comprehensive inspection of all Boeing 787 planes operating in India. The appeal comes a day after an Air India aircraft flying from Amritsar to Birmingham was grounded in the United Kingdom after its emergency turbine deployed mid-air. The incident revived memories of the tragic Air India plane crash of June 12, that killed 241 people on board and many others on the ground.

What did pilots' body chief say in his letter?

GS Randhawa, president of the federation, wrote in a letter to the DGCA: "The (Birmingham flight) incident occurred when the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed automatically at 500 feet on approach into Birmingham. The Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHM) has picked up a fault of the Bus Power Control Unit (BPCU) which may have caused the auto deployment of RAT." Highlighting that there have been numerous such incidents, Randhawa's letter added: "We have strongly taken up with the Civil Aviation Ministry and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to thoroughly check the electrical system of all B-787 aircraft in the country." The FIP notably represents more than 5,000 commercial pilots across India.

What happened with AI's Birmingham-bound flight?

On Saturday, the operating crew of the Birmingham-bound flight reported that the emergency turbine deployed unexpectedly, but the aircraft landed safely. The RAT is a small turbine that automatically activates in the event of a dual engine failure or a total electrical or hydraulic system failure, using wind power to generate electricity for critical systems. It is significant to note that the RAT had also deployed on the Air India Boeing Dreamliner plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.

