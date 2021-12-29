After announcing daughter's engagement, Union Minister Smriti Irani shares new pic of Shanelle with fiance Arjun Bhalla

On December 25, Union Minister Smriti Irani announced her elder daughter Shanelle Irani's engagement with Arjun Bhalla, in an Instagram post. Now, on Tuesday, she shared yet another picture of the couple on Instagram thanking everyone for their wishes.

In a lengthy note, the Union Minister wrote: “@iamzfi , I & the entire family have been inundated with good wishes and blessings for @shanelleirani & @arjun_bhalla .. the love showered on the young ones humble us.. it is with a deep sense of gratitude I say a big ‘ thank you’ to all many who wish us have never met us nor known us personally however you send us your celebratory messages with such kindness .. we are overwhelmed how can I ever thank everyone enough do keep our children in your thoughts and prayers as we keep all of you .. p.s— many of you were delighted with the ‘saas’ wala comeback.. keep the laughter going .. after all ab receiving end pe damaad hoga bahu nahi (sic),” Smriti Irani wrote.

On Christmas Day, the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development shared two pictures announcing Shanelle’s engagement. The first picture featured Arjun proposing to Shanelle at a picturesque location, while the second had the couple all smiles. Arjun is curently pursuing his MBA from London.



Smriti Irani has captioned the post: "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our madcap family .. bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law and worse .. me for a Saas (you have been officially warned) God bless (sic)."

Notably, Shanelle is the daughter of Smriti's husband Zubin Irani and his first wife Mona Irani. Smriti has two sons, Zohar and Zoish.