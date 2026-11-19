Veerappa Moily alleges Congress leaders stalled a probe against then-Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. Says Modi would have been jailed and debarred like Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin case.

Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily has alleged that some members of his own party stalled the probe that could have sent then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi to jail and externed him from his home state.

Moily, who served as the Union Law Minister between May 2009 and May 2011, said that Modi would have suffered the same fate as the then Gujarat Home Minister of being externed and sent to jail.

“Amit Shah, when I was the law minister, is (Union) Home Minister today. He would not have been the Home Minister as he was externed from Gujarat and his case was also heard in courts outside of Gujarat,” he said Wednesday in Bengaluru.

The Congress veteran made the statements following the release of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, in the Congress office in Bengaluru.

Amit Shah reference

Shah, he said, was the first to get externed and go to jail in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case and spent around three months in jail in 2010.

“Next would have been Modi to go inside and be externed. I will not share details now but these are unfortunate incidents in our party. Inside the party, the inquiry and investigation against Narendra Modi was stalled by our own government, not because of (then prime minister) Manmohan Singh, but some other leaders. Now we have to live with it,” he said.

His statements have revived the debate on the Congress’ “inaction” on alleged crimes in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots that could have brought those responsible to book.

Moily refuses to name leaders

When contacted, Moily refused to divulge any further details that would help identify the leaders who stalled the probe against Modi.

“I will not reveal any further information on my statements,” Moily said Thursday. He added that all the incidents transpired when he was serving as Union Law Minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Soon after in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dislodged the Congress-led UPA and Modi has retained power twice since then. He has gone on to become the longest-serving elected prime minister of the country.