After Al Hind Air, FlyExpress, this UP-based airlines to start operations in India in..., check details

After IndiGo crisis, the Union Aviation Ministry has given nod to three new airlines to start operations in India soon. Apart from Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, Shankh Airline will reportedly start flight operations before mid-January, said Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma.

After IndiGo crisis, the Union Aviation Ministry has given nod to three new airlines to start operations in India soon. Apart from Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, Shankh Airline will reportedly start flight operations before mid-January, said Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma. After Shankh Air, the civil aviation ministry has granted clearance to two airlines, Al Hind and FlyExpress.

How will Shankh Air operate in India?

According to the company, the initial fleet will include three Airbus aircraft, and the route is scheduled to connect Lucknow to Delhi, Mumbai, and other metro cities. As part of its initial phase, the airline carrier plans to expand its operations across Uttar Pradesh, and within two months the fleet will likely include two additional aircraft.

Vishwakarma said, “At present, the fleet size is limited, but as it grows, we will cover the entire country,” and announced that international operations are also scheduled for 2028 or 2029. According to the Chairman, the main goal of Shankh Airline is to make air travel affordable and comfortable for middle-class passengers and first-time flyers. The initiative is designed to change the perception of flying as a luxury, he said. Vishwakarma highlighted, “An aircraft is just a means of transport, like a bus or a tempo. It should not be seen as something exclusive.”

Last week, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced the development and granted them no-objection certificates.