After Air India ‘pee gate’, drunk man urinates on passengers aboard New York-Delhi American Airlines flight

Just a few months after the Air India urination case, a drunk man was reportedly held by airport security after he urinated on a fellow passenger aboard a New York-Delhi American Airlines flight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

Just a few months after many were left horrified after a man urinated on an elderly woman aboard an international Air India flight after being intoxicated, another such incident has taken place on an American Airlines flight going from New York to Delhi.

A report by PTI said that a drunk passenger urinated on a fellow passenger aboard a New York to Delhi American Airlines flight. A source at the Delhi Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport said that the accused was taken into custody soon after the flight landed.

The AA292 American Airlines flight, aboard which the incident took place, took off from New York at 9:16 pm on Friday and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes at Delhi's IGI airport at 10:12 pm on Saturday, as per PTI reports.

The accused is reportedly a student at a university in the United States and urinated on a fellow passenger when he was in a drunken state and was nearly asleep. "It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew," a source at the airport told PTI.

When the male student woke up, he apologized to his fellow male passenger who said that he didn’t want to report the issue. The American Airlines crew got to know of the incident and informed the pilot, who in turn reported the issue to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the IGI airport.

This incident comes months after a drunk man had urinated on an elderly woman passenger aboard an Air India flight going from New York to Delhi. An FIR in the case was lodged and the accused – Shankar Mishra – was jailed by the authorities.

