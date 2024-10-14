"Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” the airlines said in a statement.

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Muscat received a bomb threat just minutes before its scheduled takeoff today. Officials reported that the aircraft has been moved to an isolated place for security checks.

“IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat had received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated," the airlines said in a statement.

"Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,” it added.

This incident follows just after an Air India flight, which was traveling from Mumbai to New York with 239 passengers on board, was diverted to Delhi airport due to a security concern.

Mumbai airport received a bomb threat message on X (formerly Twitter) concerning a flight headed to New York, according to reports from news agency ANI. The information was relayed to security agencies in Delhi, leading to the decision to divert the aircraft to Delhi.

Delhi Police reported that the aircraft is currently located at IGI Airport, where all standard safety protocols are being strictly implemented to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. All security agencies at the airport are on high alert.

Several airports have received bomb threats recently, many of which have ultimately been determined to be hoaxes.

On October 5, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, received a bomb threat via email, prompting police to file an FIR. The sender of the email also threatened to detonate explosives at other airports across the country.

In a similar incident, Vadodara Airport also received a bomb threat through email, leading to a comprehensive search on the same day.

Meanwhile, in response to these threats, security measures have been heightened, and authorities are currently investigating the situation.