INDIA

After actress Rini Ann George, trans woman alleges Kerala Congess MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of sending obscene messages, 'perverted rape fantasies...'

MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil, who quit Kerala Youth Congress chief post after being alleged of misbehaving with actress, is now in another big trouble. A trans woman and BJP leader Avantika came forward with the allegation on accsused Mamkotathil of sending sexually aggressive messag

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 02:52 PM IST

After actress Rini Ann George, trans woman alleges Kerala Congess MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of sending obscene messages, 'perverted rape fantasies...'
MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil, who quit Kerala Youth Congress chief post after being alleged of misbehaving with actress, is now in another big trouble. A trans woman and BJP leader Avantika came forward with the allegation on Thursday accsused Mamkotathil of sending sexually aggressive messages like 'rape fantasy'. Rahul Mamkootathil is an MLA from the Palakkad constituency, and has not resigned from this position. Eariler, actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour. Following this, the MLA is facing an internal party inquiry and Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan asserted that nobody found guilty would be spared. 

What did Avantika accuses Rahul Mamkootathil?

Alleging MLA for sending her obscene messages to her rape fantasies, she said,' I met Rahul at a media discussion during the Thrikkakara by-election campaigning. After that, I sent him a friend request on social media. We became good friends soon. Initially, he would call me after 11 pm. Later, calls would appear non-stop, and he barely talked politics during the whole conversation.He often used to send me sexually regressive messages. Once, he even opened up about his wish to engage in sex with me in a way that resembles rape. I have alerted Congress leaders about this, but no action was taken. How can a person who fantasises about rape become a role model in society, if at all an MLA?”

What did Rini Ann George said in her allegations against MLA?

As per the allegations, Rini George accused that the leader of a political party (not disclosing the name), had invited her to a five star hotel and has sent her inappopriate messages. Rini said that when she threatened to inform his party, he challenged her to go ahead. George claimed she repeatedly warned the leader and complained to senior party officials, but his behaviour continued. “I received inappropriate messages from the politician. He invited me to a location to spend time with him,' she said.

The actress spoke out following a recent online interview, which went viral, where she made the allegations publicly for the first time. “I came in contact with the politician through social media. His inappropriate behaviour began three years ago, when I first received objectionable messages from him,” George claimed.

George also accused senior party leaders of ignoring her complaints and said the young leader continued to receive prominent positions within the party despite her warnings. "The image I had in my mind about them has been shattered. Even after my complaint, he was given several prominent positions within the party," she alleged. She further claimed that when she warned the leader she would approach senior party officials, he reportedly dismissed her, saying, "You can go and tell anyone, who cares?"

“I have not suffered any assault; I only received these messages. But through my friends, I learned that several other women faced harassment, and I am speaking up for them,” she said.

Author Honey Bhaskaran alleged also alleged that Mamkootathil had chatted with her on Instagram and later made derogatory remarks about her to others. 

 

