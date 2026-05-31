After Abhishek Banerjee row, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee injured in clash outside Hooghly police station

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee suffered a head injury during a clash outside Chanditala police station in Hooghly. The violence erupted between TMC and BJP supporters during a protest demanding the release of arrested party workers, prompting heavy police deployment.

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee sustained a head injury on Sunday after violence erupted outside the Chanditala police station in West Bengal's Hooghly district. The incident occurred during a protest organised by TMC supporters seeking the release of party leaders and workers who had been arrested earlier.

The gathering, which began as a demonstration to submit a memorandum to police authorities, quickly turned confrontational as rival political groups came face-to-face near the police station premises.

Verbal confrontation escalates into violence

According to reports, tensions rose when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters arrived at the location and began raising slogans against the ruling TMC. The exchange of slogans soon intensified, creating a charged atmosphere that led to clashes between members of the two parties.

Eyewitnesses said the situation spiralled rapidly, forcing security personnel to intervene. Local police officers, supported by central security forces deployed in the area, attempted to separate the rival groups and prevent further escalation.

Banerjee suffers head injury

Amid the commotion, Kalyan Banerjee was reportedly struck and suffered an injury to his head. Visuals from the scene showed the parliamentarian holding a wet cloth against the injured area while being escorted away from the crowd.

The exact circumstances surrounding the injury remain under scrutiny, though the incident has triggered strong reactions from the TMC leadership.

TMC MP alleges targeted attack

Following the clash, Banerjee accused political opponents of deliberately attacking him while he was on his way to submit the memorandum at the police station. He claimed that the protest was a democratic exercise aimed at voicing concerns over the arrests of party members and alleged that violence was initiated without provocation.

Hooghly, West Bengal: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, "I was coming alone; there was no one with me. BJP members used abusive language and hit me on the head with a deuce ball. My head is bleeding... Now people will decide whether it is right or wrong that MPs are being continuously… pic.twitter.com/Yw5NNhufzh — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2026

The TMC leader condemned the incident and called for accountability, describing the attack as an assault on democratic rights and political expression.

Heavy security deployed

Authorities deployed additional security personnel to restore order and prevent any further disturbances. The situation was eventually brought under control, although tensions remained high in the area.

Police are expected to examine available evidence, including eyewitness accounts and video footage, to determine how the violence unfolded and identify those responsible for the incident.