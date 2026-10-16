FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Very critical': Ex-India star’s stark warning as Bhuvneshwar Kumar's comeback highlights pace concern

‘Very critical’: Ex-IND star warns as Bhuvneshwar comeback exposes pace concern

The Small Army That Rattles Riyadh

The Small Army That Rattles Riyadh

IND vs WI: What happened last time India played T20I at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru?

IND vs WI: What happened last time India played T20I at M Chinnaswamy stadium?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits

Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess

Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

After Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora's detention, what is CJP's 'Plan B' to keep anti-CEC protest alive?

Ahead of its proposed Tiranga march in Connaught Place on Friday, October 16, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it has a ‘Plan B’ ready to continue its movement after party convenor Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police. Dipke and activist Neha Bora were detained during the events surrounding the march.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 11:53 PM IST

After Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora's detention, what is CJP's 'Plan B' to keep anti-CEC protest alive?
Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of its proposed Tiranga march in Connaught Place on Friday, October 16, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it has a ‘Plan B’ ready to continue its movement after party convenor Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police. Dipke and activist Neha Bora were detained during the events surrounding the march.

The party had appealed to people to assemble at Central Park, Connaught Place, at 5 pm with the tricolour. But due to heavy police presence and curbs on public assembly, protesters could not reach the planned location.

Earlier, CJP media team member Vijay M had said the party would come out with an alternate plan if police detained Dipke or prevented him from reaching Connaught Place. The latest action has raised questions over the party's next course of action.

What is CJP's 'Plan B'?

CJP had clarified before the march that its movement would go on even if Dipke was stopped by police. According to Vijay M, a member of its media team, the group had an alternate plan ready if its convenor was barred from reaching the protest site.

The march was planned at Central Park, but the area was placed under heavy security. Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel prevented people carrying the Tricolour and posters from heading towards the park.

CJP did not disclose the complete details of its alternative plan in the report. What the party does next will depend on its announcement after the detention of its leaders.

Meanwhile, the CJP alleged that Delhi Police had taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location and claimed that his associates had lost contact with him and that he was not being allowed to speak to lawyers.

In a post on social media platform X, the group expressed concern over Dipke's whereabouts and questioned the police action, alleging that he was carrying the national flag when he was taken away.

"The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," the group said in its post.

Apart from Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, who was detained near Mandi House, over 150 demonstrators were taken into custody. Central Park was closed for two days with heavy barricading and deployment of paramilitary forces. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora's detention, what is CJP's 'Plan B' to keep anti-CEC protest alive?
After Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora's detention, what is CJP's 'Plan B'?
Punjab Horror: Man axes wife to death in front of mother, here's what happened next will leave you in shock
Punjab Horror: Man axes wife to death in front of mother; What happened next
India slams Pramila Jayapal for remarks on voter roll revision, calls it interference in fellow democracy
India slams Pramila Jayapal for remarks on voter roll revision
BCCI announces India’s Test and ODI squads for New Zealand tour: Who’s in, who’s out?
BCCI announces India’s Test and ODI squads for NZ tour: Who’s in, who’s out?
J&K govt seeks 15-day inquiry into IAS officer's alleged misconduct against woman colleague
J&K govt seeks 15-day inquiry into IAS officer's alleged misconduct against wom
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement