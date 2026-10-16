After Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora's detention, what is CJP's 'Plan B' to keep anti-CEC protest alive?

Ahead of its proposed Tiranga march in Connaught Place on Friday, October 16, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it has a ‘Plan B’ ready to continue its movement after party convenor Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police. Dipke and activist Neha Bora were detained during the events surrounding the march.

Ahead of its proposed Tiranga march in Connaught Place on Friday, October 16, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it has a ‘Plan B’ ready to continue its movement after party convenor Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police. Dipke and activist Neha Bora were detained during the events surrounding the march.

The party had appealed to people to assemble at Central Park, Connaught Place, at 5 pm with the tricolour. But due to heavy police presence and curbs on public assembly, protesters could not reach the planned location.

Earlier, CJP media team member Vijay M had said the party would come out with an alternate plan if police detained Dipke or prevented him from reaching Connaught Place. The latest action has raised questions over the party's next course of action.

What is CJP's 'Plan B'?

CJP had clarified before the march that its movement would go on even if Dipke was stopped by police. According to Vijay M, a member of its media team, the group had an alternate plan ready if its convenor was barred from reaching the protest site.

The march was planned at Central Park, but the area was placed under heavy security. Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel prevented people carrying the Tricolour and posters from heading towards the park.

CJP did not disclose the complete details of its alternative plan in the report. What the party does next will depend on its announcement after the detention of its leaders.

Meanwhile, the CJP alleged that Delhi Police had taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location and claimed that his associates had lost contact with him and that he was not being allowed to speak to lawyers.

In a post on social media platform X, the group expressed concern over Dipke's whereabouts and questioned the police action, alleging that he was carrying the national flag when he was taken away.

"The Delhi Police has taken Abhijeet Dipke to an undisclosed location. We have lost contact with him. He is not being allowed to talk to lawyers," the group said in its post.

Apart from Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, who was detained near Mandi House, over 150 demonstrators were taken into custody. Central Park was closed for two days with heavy barricading and deployment of paramilitary forces.