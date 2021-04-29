After 6.4 magnitude jolt, six tremors hit Assam's Sonitpur today

After the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale on Wednesday, Assam's Sonitpur was struck by six tremors on Thursday. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 2:38 AM. The epicentre of the quake was 38 kilometres West-Northwest of Tezpur at a depth of 11 kilometres.

Earlier today, earthquakes of magnitude 2.6, 2.9, 4.6, 2.7, and 2.3 on the Richter Scale had hit Sonitpur at 12.24 AM, 1.10 AM, 1.20 AM, 1.41 AM and 1.52 AM respectively.

"The earthquake occurred in Sonitpur, Assam with epicentre at 26.690 Degree N and 92.360 Degree E, with a focal depth of 17 km at 07:51:25 IST," informed Director, Central Seismological Observatory, Shillong, AC Lyngdoh on Wednesday.

He also informed that the earthquake was felt in the entire Northeastern region of India and some parts of Bihar, West Bengal and Bangladesh.

There were no immediate reports of deaths directly due to the tremors, but two persons, one each in Kamrup Metropolitan and Nagaon died due to shock and heart attack around the time of the earthquake, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

According to initial reports, 10 people suffered injuries in four districts as the first quake of 6.4 magnitude struck Tezpur, the headquarters of Sonitpur district, at 7.51 am, the ASDMA said in a statement.

Prior to that on Wednesday, around 10 earthquakes had hit the Sonitpur throughout the day. The most severe among them was an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale that struck Sonitpur on Wednesday morning.

According to NCS, the area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

"The historical and instrumentally recorded earthquake data (NCS catalogue) reveals that the region is affected by moderate to large earthquakes and the most prominent events among those are July 29, 1960, Assam earthquake of magnitude 6.0," said NCS in a release.

