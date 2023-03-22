After 5G, PM Modi’s 6G vision to be a reality soon: All about Bharat 6G test bed for high-speed internet

PM Modi unveiling Bharat 6G vision document (Photo - PM Modi/YouTube)

Just six months after the launch of the super high-speed internet services of 5G, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now revealed his vision for spreading the next spectrum of internet services in the country by launching the 6G test bed.

In a major development in the technological industry in India, PM Modi on Wednesday unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launched the 6G research and development test bed, which is set to pave way for the faster adaptation of technology across India.

During the launch event of the Bharat 6G vision document, PM Narendra Modi said, “I'm happy that on the first day of the new year, a remarkable beginning related to telecom, ICT & related innovation is taking place in India. The 6G testbed has also been launched.”

What is Bharat 6G vision document?

Bharat 6G vision document is prepared by the Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G) that was constituted in November 2021 with members from various Ministries/Departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardization bodies, Telecom Service Providers and industry to develop a roadmap and action plans for 6G in India.

6G Testbed will provide academic institutions, industries, start-ups, and MSMEs, and industry, among others, a platform to test and validate evolving ICT technologies. The Bharat 6G Vision Document and 6G Testbed will also provide an enabling environment for innovation, capacity building, and faster technology adoption in the country.

If all goes to plan according to the Bharat 6G vision document, it is expected that the 6G internet services can be launched in India by the second or third quarter of 2024. This means that India will be able to move ahead from 5G services in just 2 short years.

Apart from this, PM Modi also announced the launch of the Call Before You Dig (CBuD), which will connect excavators and asset owners through SMS/Email notifications and click-to-call so that there are planned excavations in the country while ensuring the safety of underground assets.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Objectionable posters against PM Modi: 100 FIRs, 6 arrested in Delhi; probe underway