Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

After 5G, PM Modi’s 6G vision to be a reality soon: All about Bharat 6G test bed for high-speed internet

PM Narendra Modi has talked about the next step towards high-speed internet, and implementing the vision of 6G spectrum internet in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

After 5G, PM Modi’s 6G vision to be a reality soon: All about Bharat 6G test bed for high-speed internet
PM Modi unveiling Bharat 6G vision document (Photo - PM Modi/YouTube)

Just six months after the launch of the super high-speed internet services of 5G, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now revealed his vision for spreading the next spectrum of internet services in the country by launching the 6G test bed.

In a major development in the technological industry in India, PM Modi on Wednesday unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launched the 6G research and development test bed, which is set to pave way for the faster adaptation of technology across India.

During the launch event of the Bharat 6G vision document, PM Narendra Modi said, “I'm happy that on the first day of the new year, a remarkable beginning related to telecom, ICT & related innovation is taking place in India. The 6G testbed has also been launched.”

What is Bharat 6G vision document?

Bharat 6G vision document is prepared by the Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G) that was constituted in November 2021 with members from various Ministries/Departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardization bodies, Telecom Service Providers and industry to develop a roadmap and action plans for 6G in India.

6G Testbed will provide academic institutions, industries, start-ups, and MSMEs, and industry, among others, a platform to test and validate evolving ICT technologies. The Bharat 6G Vision Document and 6G Testbed will also provide an enabling environment for innovation, capacity building, and faster technology adoption in the country.

If all goes to plan according to the Bharat 6G vision document, it is expected that the 6G internet services can be launched in India by the second or third quarter of 2024. This means that India will be able to move ahead from 5G services in just 2 short years.

Apart from this, PM Modi also announced the launch of the Call Before You Dig (CBuD), which will connect excavators and asset owners through SMS/Email notifications and click-to-call so that there are planned excavations in the country while ensuring the safety of underground assets.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Objectionable posters against PM Modi: 100 FIRs, 6 arrested in Delhi; probe underway

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone update hints at new AirPods and case
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.