Tahawwur Hussain Rana, 26/11 attacks co-conspirator, was extradited to India on Thursday, i.e., April 10, after the US Supreme Court rejected his review application, seeking to escape the extradition. According to an official statement from the US Department of Justice, Rana wanted Pakistan's highest gallantry award for the nine Lashkar terrorists killed during the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

The US, while investigation Rana's role in 26/11 attacks that killed 166 people including six Americans, intercepted a conversation between him and David Coleman Headley aka Daood Gilani - the main accused of the Mumbai attack case.

During the conversation, the US says, Tahawwur Rana lauded the nine terrorists killed in the attacks and demanded they be given 'Nishan-e-Haider' - Pakistan's highest award for gallantry.

"Indians deserved it"

The US further said that after the 26/11 attacks, Tahawwur Rana allegedly told David Coleman, "Indians deserved it".

Ten terrorists associated with banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) entered Mumbai via sea and carried out a series of 12 attacks in the city between November 26 and 29, 2008. Mumbai's popular Taj Hotel was one of the targets of the terrorists who went on a rampage in the city.