Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t stop watching
Canadian PM Carney issues BIG statement on ties with India: 'We have been...'
After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families
4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon
20-year-old National-level archer dies after allegedly falling from moving train in Rajasthan
Confirmed! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lead Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, actress calls it 'destiny's plan': 'After Bigg Boss 16..'
US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House, first 'historic' meet in 80 years, what's on agenda?
Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq faces legal trouble, Shah Bano’s family moves court to halt release
Nita Ambani seeks blessings from mother Purnima Dalal on her 62nd birthday, wins hearts online
Rajasthan: At least 15 dead after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in Jodhpur, here's what we know so far
INDIA
After 15 people killed in a tragic road accident, where a tempo traveller rammed into a parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, PM Modi has expressed sorrow and has announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid to the families of deceased.
After 15 people killed in a tragic road accident, where a tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, PM Modi has expressed sorrow and has announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid to the families of deceased.
PMO on X wrote, 'Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM.'
As per police, 15 people died on the spot in the accident after a tempo traveller rammed into a truck in Jodhpur. Three injured were immediately rushed to Osian Hospital, from where they were referred to Jodhpur via a green corridor. All the deceased and injured were residents of Jodhpur's Sursagar area. They were returning with their families after visiting Kolayat.