FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t stop watching

Canadian PM Carney issues BIG statement on ties with India: 'We have been...'

After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families

4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon

20-year-old National-level archer dies after allegedly falling from moving train in Rajasthan

Confirmed! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to lead Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7, actress calls it 'destiny's plan': 'After Bigg Boss 16..'

US President Donald Trump set to host Syrian President in White House, first 'historic' meet in 80 years, what's on agenda?

Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq faces legal trouble, Shah Bano’s family moves court to halt release

Nita Ambani seeks blessings from mother Purnima Dalal on her 62nd birthday, wins hearts online

Rajasthan: At least 15 dead after tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in Jodhpur, here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t stop watching

Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t st

Canadian PM Carney issues BIG statement on ties with India: 'We have been...'

Canadian PM Carney's BIG statement on India ties: 'We have been...'

After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families

After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families

After 15 people killed in a tragic road accident, where a tempo traveller rammed into a parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, PM Modi has expressed sorrow and has announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid to the families of deceased.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 10:58 PM IST

After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

After 15 people killed in a tragic road accident, where a  tempo traveller crashes into parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, PM Modi has expressed sorrow and has announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid to the families of deceased. 

PMO on X wrote, 'Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM.'

Tragic accident in Jodhpur

As per police, 15 people died on the spot in the accident after a tempo traveller rammed into a truck in Jodhpur. Three injured were immediately rushed to Osian Hospital, from where they were referred to Jodhpur via a green corridor. All the deceased and injured were residents of Jodhpur's Sursagar area. They were returning with their families after visiting Kolayat.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t stop watching
    Bengaluru witnesses rare green comet streaking across the sky; internet can’t st
    Canadian PM Carney issues BIG statement on ties with India: 'We have been...'
    Canadian PM Carney's BIG statement on India ties: 'We have been...'
    After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families
    After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi...
    4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon
    4 killed, 3 others injured as Israel strikes southern Lebanon
    20-year-old National-level archer dies after allegedly falling from moving train in Rajasthan
    National-level archer dies after falling from moving train in Rajasthan
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE