After 15 killed in tragic tempo traveller-truck collision in Jodhpur, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families

After 15 people killed in a tragic road accident, where a tempo traveller rammed into a parked truck in the Matoda area of Phalodi in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, PM Modi has expressed sorrow and has announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid to the families of deceased.

PMO on X wrote, 'Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Phalodi district, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM.'

Tragic accident in Jodhpur

As per police, 15 people died on the spot in the accident after a tempo traveller rammed into a truck in Jodhpur. Three injured were immediately rushed to Osian Hospital, from where they were referred to Jodhpur via a green corridor. All the deceased and injured were residents of Jodhpur's Sursagar area. They were returning with their families after visiting Kolayat.