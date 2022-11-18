Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Aftaab would lock Shraddha up at home and talk to other girls, claims victim’s friend

Shraddha's friend from Mumbai also revealed that he and others had helped her file an FIR against Aftaab in 2020 after he had beaten her up.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Aftaab would lock Shraddha up at home and talk to other girls, claims victim’s friend
Aftaab would lock Shraddha up at home and talk to other girls, claims victim’s friend | Photo: ANI

Murder accused Aftaab Poonawalla would lock up his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at home and talk to other girls, a friend of the victim has claimed. The friend of deceased 26-year-old Shraddha from Mumbai also revealed that he and others had helped her file an FIR against Aftaab in 2020 after he had beaten her up. 

Rahul Rai, who identified himself as a friend of Shraddha, told ANI that Shraddha had approached friends for help after being assaulted by Aftaab. He also alleged that the victim had told them that he had tried to kill her before too. 

"Aftab would lock her up at home and talk to other girls," Rahul told ANI. “In 2020, we (him and other friends) helped her file an FIR after she reached out to us for help saying Aftab beat her. We took her home,” Rai said.

“The police officer suggested detaining Aftab for interrogation but she said such things happen in a relationship," he added.

He further revealed that Shraddha was called by the police to the station a day after she had filed the complaint in 2020. She had expressed fear and said that Aftaab would kill her and had already tried to do so before and beaten her multiple times. He, however, also revealed that Shraddha had assured them there was nothing to worry when they reached out to her again. 

"When we tried to reach out to her again, she said, ‘don’t worry, such things happen’. We did not have any sort of contact ever since," Rahul said.

The claims from Shraddha’s friend come amid advances by Delhi Police in its probe. The investigators reached Mumbai on Friday to further probe the murder case. 

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aftaab Poonawalla in May this year. He later chopped her up into 35 pieces and then disposed of the body parts over 18 days. The gruesome crime only came to light after six months when the victim’s father filed a missing person report. 

READ | Shraddha Walkar remained in hospital for 3 days after marijuana-addict Aaftab Poonawala thrashed her

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.