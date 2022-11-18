Aftaab would lock Shraddha up at home and talk to other girls, claims victim’s friend | Photo: ANI

Murder accused Aftaab Poonawalla would lock up his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at home and talk to other girls, a friend of the victim has claimed. The friend of deceased 26-year-old Shraddha from Mumbai also revealed that he and others had helped her file an FIR against Aftaab in 2020 after he had beaten her up.

Rahul Rai, who identified himself as a friend of Shraddha, told ANI that Shraddha had approached friends for help after being assaulted by Aftaab. He also alleged that the victim had told them that he had tried to kill her before too.

"Aftab would lock her up at home and talk to other girls," Rahul told ANI. “In 2020, we (him and other friends) helped her file an FIR after she reached out to us for help saying Aftab beat her. We took her home,” Rai said.

“The police officer suggested detaining Aftab for interrogation but she said such things happen in a relationship," he added.

He further revealed that Shraddha was called by the police to the station a day after she had filed the complaint in 2020. She had expressed fear and said that Aftaab would kill her and had already tried to do so before and beaten her multiple times. He, however, also revealed that Shraddha had assured them there was nothing to worry when they reached out to her again.

"When we tried to reach out to her again, she said, ‘don’t worry, such things happen’. We did not have any sort of contact ever since," Rahul said.

The claims from Shraddha’s friend come amid advances by Delhi Police in its probe. The investigators reached Mumbai on Friday to further probe the murder case.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aftaab Poonawalla in May this year. He later chopped her up into 35 pieces and then disposed of the body parts over 18 days. The gruesome crime only came to light after six months when the victim’s father filed a missing person report.

(With inputs from ANI)