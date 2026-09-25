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AFSPA extended in Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh; what it means, areas covered

The Centre has extended AFSPA in specified areas of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for six months from October 1, 2026, following a review of the law-and-order situation.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 08:33 PM IST

AFSPA extended in Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh; what it means, areas covered
AFSPA extended in Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh; what it means, areas covered
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The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA)has been extended in specified areas of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, following a review of the law-and-order situation. It has been extended for another six months, effective from October 1, 2026. The Central government on Friday made the announcement through a notification. The extension will remain in force till March 31, 2027, unless withdrawn earlier.

The government pointed out that "Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district in the state, bordering Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2026, unless withdrawn earlier."

In Manipur, AFSPA will continue across the state except in areas under 13 police stations in five districts. In Nagaland, it has been extended in nine districts and areas under 21 police stations in five other districts.

 AFSPA extended: What does it mean for Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958 allows the armed forces to exercise certain special powers in areas officially declared “disturbed”. Under Section 3, the Governor or Central Government can declare an area disturbed, while Section 4 allows authorised armed-force personnel to use force, including lethal force in specified circumstances, arrest without a warrant, and search premises without a warrant. However, anyone arrested must be handed over to the nearest police station as soon as possible. 

Section 6 protects from prosecution or legal proceedings for actions taken under the Act without prior Central Government sanction. The Act was enacted on September 11, 1958, and its application was later extended to Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states.

The three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, along with parts of Namsai, have seen periodic extensions of AFSPA in recent years due to insurgency-related activities and their proximity to the Assam border. On March 23, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended AFSPA in these districts of Arunachal Pradesh, along with areas under Namsai, for another six months from April 1, 2026, unless the order is withdrawn earlier. These districts are close to the Myanmar and Assam borders and have historically seen activity by Naga insurgent groups, including factions of NSCN, as well as ULFA-I and other armed groups.

AFSPA is in parts of Manipur because of continuing ethnic violence and insurgent activity, while in Nagaland it is linked primarily to the long-running Naga insurgency and the presence of some armed groups despite ongoing peace talks and ceasefires.

For ordinary people, there is no new law imposed, and the AFSPA extension applies only to the specified districts/areas, while other parts of the state are not automatically under it. 

(With inputs from ANI)

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