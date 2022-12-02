Afraid of missing your destination while sleeping in train? This new service by Indian Railways got your back

Indian Railways Destination Alert: Countless people travel by train every day. The railroad makes every effort to maximise the comfort of the passengers in such a situation. The world's largest rail network is operated by Indian Railways. As a result, the railway keeps offering several services for the comfort of the passengers.

The main concern for travellers while travelling at night is the possibility of missing their train. A passenger cannot sleep quietly on the train if he/she has to get off at a railway station at night. People rather prefer not sleeping all night in order to avoid missing their stop.

The Railways has established a particular facility for such travellers in this circumstance which can now relieve the tension of getting out to their destination at night without hampering their sleep.

In accordance with a new special service introduced by Railways, the passenger will now be picked up by calling 20 minutes before arriving at the station. This takes away the concern about leaving the station after dark.

The 'destination alert wake up alarm' is the name of this service. All you need to do is dial the 139 railway helpline number in order to avail of this service.

Then, by selecting the destination alert option, you need to first dial 7 and then 2 digits. You will then be prompted to enter your 10-digit PNR number. As soon as you enter the PNR number after that, you will receive the confirmation message. You will then receive a call 20 minutes prior to arriving at the station.