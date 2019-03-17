Afghanistan summons Pakistani diplomat over PM Imran Khan's remarks

Afghanistan on Saturday summoned a Pakistani diplomatic official from the Pakistan embassy in Kabul to strongly protest over Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement of a new government in Afghanistan "very soon".

Afghan foreign ministry said that Khan's remarks were an interference in the internal affairs of the country and demanded an explanation.

The spokesperson of Afghanistan's foreign ministry, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, said, "Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked Pakistani Counsellor for clarification on the recent remarks by PM Imran Khan regarding the establishment of a new government in the near future. The government of Afghanistan expressed its grave objection & deemed such remarks a flagrant interference in its internal affairs".

Speaking at a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur, Khan had said, "A good government will soon be established in Afghanistan".

The remark by Khan comes in the backdrop of Islamabad's close ties with the Taliban and its attempts to control the Afghan peace process.

This is the second time in a month that a Pakistani diplomat has been summoned by Afghanistan. A few weeks ago, Afghanistan summoned Zahid Nasrullah, the Pakistani envoy to Afghanistan after he said that Afghan peace talks will be impacted if New Delhi retaliates after the Pulwama terror attack in which India lost over 40 of its security personnel.