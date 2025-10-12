Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Afghanistan foreign minister Muttaqi clarifies after women journalists excluded from presser: 'It was more of...'

On Friday, the Taliban minister's press conference in the Indian capital triggered controversy after only male reporters were spotted at the event, with opposition leaders slamming the government for women's exclusion. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 04:10 PM IST

Afghanistan's foreign affairs minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday offered a clarification after an absence of women journalists from his press meet in New Delhi earlier this week drew heavy criticism. Muttaqi, whose visit marked the first high-level engagement between India and Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power, said the incident was "more of a technical issue." On Friday, the Taliban minister's press conference in the Indian capital triggered controversy after only male reporters were spotted at the event, with opposition leaders slamming the government for women's exclusion.

What did Muttaqi say on the issue?

On Sunday, Muttaqi called another presser in New Delhi, this time inviting women journalists. At the interaction, the visiting Taliban minister said: "Regarding the press conference, it was organised on a short notice. (There was) a short list of journalists that were invited. It was more of a technical issue but there was no other problem." He added: "Our colleagues had decided to send the invitation to a specific list of journalists. There were no other intentions other than that."

What is the govt's stance on the matter?

Both the Taliban and the Indian government came under fire after women journalists were excluded from Muttaqi's first presser in Delhi. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was sending a message to every woman in India that he was "too weak to stand up for them." The Editors Guild of India and other press organisations also termed the incident as highly discriminatory. But the government clarified that it had no role in organising the press meet. PTI reported that the decision on inviting journalists was taken by Taliban officials accompanying the Afghan foreign minister.

