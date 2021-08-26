‘We will bring out everybody,’ says EAM Jaishankar after all-party meet on Afghanistan

After the all-party meeting on the Afghanistan crisis where MEA briefed 37 leaders from 31 parties on the situation, EAM Jaishankar said that India has brought back most of the Indians in Afghanistan. He added that while some couldn’t make it to yesterday’s flight, the government is committed to bringing everybody out of the war-torn country under Taliban's control.

The floor leaders present at the meeting were made aware of the government’s priorities and challenges via a presentation and EAM Jaishankar answered their questions. On having a strong national position on the matter, EAM Jaishankar said, “On this matter, we all have a similar view and we have a strong national position on Afghanistan.”

Briefed the Floor Leaders of all political parties today on Afghanistan.37 leaders from 31 parties attended. Thank them all. There is longstanding national sentiment on Afghanistan. Therefore there is national concern now at developments.We are gathered with a national spirit. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2021

India has an ongoing evacuation mission called operation Devi Shakti under which it has rescued Indian nationals and several Afghans as well. India has rescued 565 people from Afghanistan including 175 are consulate personnel, 263 other Indians, and 112 Afghan nationals and 15 other foreign citizens.

On the current situation of the evacuation operation, EAM Jaishankar said, “India has brought back most of the Indians. There are still few out there, some of them could not make it to the flight yesterday, but we will bring out everybody.”

India created an Afghan Special Cell back on August 16 to carry out repatriation efforts. So far, the cell operated by 20 officials from MEA, have managed 3014 calls, 7826 WhatsApp messages and 3101 emails.

EAM added that the government had a very strong commitment towards ensuring complete evacuation as soon as possible. On the diplomatic process, he said, “In terms of any international decisions that are made, our diplomacy, our role and interest are recognised. We are in touch with our partners.”