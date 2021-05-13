Afghan envoy Farid thanks Sikh NGO for relief for refugees, pays homage to CG Kalra

In what is a symbol of strong people-to-people linkages, a Sikh NGO Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust extended support after the Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay reached out on social media for Afghan refugees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NGO sent the first tranche of relief which includes wheat, sugar, oil, and other essential food items that will benefit 4000 Afghan refugee families in the city amid the pandemic.

Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Mamundzay said he is "grateful for the support provided by the host community, the Indian community, both in New Delhi and elsewhere."

Afghan refugees living in New Delhi are among one of the worst affected groups in India due to recent covid surge. Life was already a struggle for many of the 20,000 Afghans & pandemic has made their survival even more precarious. We have taken a number of initiatives aiming 1/2 pic.twitter.com/j0wGL9Wdmp May 3, 2021

The envoy also paid homage to India's Consul General in Afghan city Mazar-e-Sharif Vinesh Kalra who died due to COVID. He said CG Kalra was a "patriot, a very noble diplomat" who represented "India with great passion.

Question: Your reaction to the reach out by Indian Sikh NGO for the Afghan refugees by providing them relief amid the covid crisis?

Farid Mamundzay: Afghan Refugees have received support from Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust in Amritsar and it comes at a time when this community was suffering from the crisis as a result of the pandemic. They required food, medical and relief assistance. Dr. Oberoi (Managing Trustee of Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust) came forward fulfilling our request that he would help us with the required food supply, required medical and humanitarian assistance. So prior to the day just before Eid, in giving this relief support to this community, brings a lot of joy and smiles back to their lives. The support will be there for 3 months. We are grateful for the support provided by the host community, the Indian community, both in New Delhi and elsewhere.

Question: What is the situation in Afghanistan when it comes to COVID-19?

Farid Mamundzay: We are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country in major cities like Jalalabad, Kabul, Kandahar, Mazar E Sharif but it is by no comparison what we have in India, thankfully. We hope that we would learn from the first surge in Afghanistan and we would be able to manage the crisis to the limit possible. So far there have been many cases that have recovered in recent days. A number of deaths across the country and we are looking at all possible options to see if we can minimize the infection rate and deal with this deadly variant.

Question: India's Consul General in Afghan city Mazar-e-Sharif Vinesh Kalra passed away due to covid. The Afghan foreign ministry issued a statement paying tributes to him.

Farid Mamundzay: CG Kalra was a very patriot, a very noble diplomat who served with great dignity in the city of Mazar E Sharif in the province of Balkh. He represented India with great passion. He helped deepen the ties between our countries. He would be dearly missed, we lost a great friend but since covid knows no border, no caste, no religion. This has a negative impact on everybody and sadly we lost a beautiful soul.