A 20-year-old woman from Manipur ended her life by jumping off a building in the Maharani Park area of South East Delhi where she had been living on rent, The Statesman reported, citing the police. As per the police, the woman was dealing with deep emotional stress and mental exhaustion.

On Saturday morning, i.e., April 19, a PCR call was made to Sunlight Colony police station regarding the alleged suicide of the woman, stated the police. Upon receiving the call, a police team was rushed to the spot. The deceased, identified as Priyaluxmi Devi Khangebam, is said to be a resident of Manipur's Bishunpur district.

Moreover, CCTV capture of the building was reviewed by the police, which showed the woman walking alongside the rooftop before jumping off suudenly, the report suggested, citing the police. Upon checking her room, a suicide note was recovered which suggested that the deceased was struggling with mental exhaustion and stress.

The woman also shared that she had been struggling with feelings of self-doubt, failure and lack of purpose. Upon further investigation, her roommate revealed that both of them worked at Energizer, a BPO company in Noida.

Meanwhile, the deceased's family has been informed about the incident. Her body has been kept at AIIMS mortuary. Further investigation is underway into the matter.

(Suicide is preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist)