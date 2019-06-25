AES deaths: RJD divided over demand for Nitish Kumar's resignation

RJD is split into two camps on raising demand for Nitish Kumar's resignation on the child death issue. One camp is demanding Nitish to step down as the chief minister of Bihar but the other camp headed by senior party leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui has refused to follow that strategy.

So far, 168 children have died in Bihar due to encephalitis.

Siddiqui has also made it clear that he will not be lenient while raising the issue. Now, the question arises why RJD is in two minds over attacking Nitish Kumar. RJD is planning to raise issues like AES, the state of law and order, etc in the monsoon session of the legislature and will hand a memorandum to the governor, demanding for the dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government.

State Party President Ramchandra Purve has given confirmation about it. But on the other side, senior leader of RJD and MLA Abdul Bari Siddiqui is not in a mood to follow the party line.

"I won't be asking Nitish Kumar for his resignation. People of Bihar have chosen the government recently. Now they will decide. I have a good relationship with Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi on a personal level. I have respect for both of them but that doesn't mean that the opposition will spare them. On issues related to people, I will continue to raise my voice." Siddiqui intimated to Zee Media.

After Siddiqui's comment, JDU is quite relieved. BJP's senior leader and MLA Sanjay Sarawgi have said that Siddiqui is a good leader and for his better future, he should find a place for him in other political parties as RJD is on a terminal decline.

Nitish Kumar who is facing widespread flak due to AES death can breathe a bit easy over RJD being divided house in this issue.