AES deaths: Extremely unfortunate, expressing grief not enough, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday spoke about AES deaths in the Bihar assembly. Nitish Kumar said, ""What happened is extremely unfortunate, expressing grief is not enough, it is an extremely serious issue. We have held several meetings and discussed the issue at length".

Nitish Kumar also further said, "I held a meeting at AIIMS Patna in 2015 and various experts had different views as to what is the reason of it. A report was even sent to the US to get expert opinion on it and all had different views." He further said earlier such child death happened in Gorakhpur and then it spread to Muzaffarpur. Bihar CM said that they had repeatedly undertaken awareness camps to educate people and it led to a decrease in death count in the last few years. Clarifying on Centre's role, Nitish Kumar said that they have sent teams.

Kumar said that most children who have died in this disease belong to the poorer section of the society. Bihar CM said that he understood the situation when he went to SKMCH, the epicentre of AES.Nitish Kumar also said this is the first time he visited the hospital, where he hadn't gone in the past.

Earlier Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey said, " According to the data we have, till June 28, 720 were admitted, 586 were cured and 154 children died. The death rate has been brought down to 21 per cent. As compared to the data from 2011-19, the death rate due to AES has come down over the past few years".

