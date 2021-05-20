‘Aerosols, droplets are key transmission mode of the virus’: Government’s new rules to reduce COVID-19 infection

In India where the second wave of COVID-19 is proving to be fatal the fear of third-wave is increasing. To strengthen the fight against it, the government of India’s Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan's office has released the guidelines to fight against the virus “Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic”.

The guidelines emphasise wearing masks, maintaining social distance and ventilation to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to the guidelines, surges of infection can re-occur. The virus can quickly spread from a small number of people to a very large population.

“Even one infected person showing no symptoms can release enough droplets to create a “viral load” that can infect many others. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to appear in an infected person, during which time they may continue to transmit the virus to others. Some people may never show symptoms and still transmit the virus,” the guideline mentions.

Droplets and Aerosols the primary mode of virus transmissions

According to the guidelines, Saliva and nasal discharged in the form of droplets and aerosols, by an infected person while exhaling, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing or sneezing, etc. is the primary mode of virus transmissions. An infected person who shows no symptoms also transmits the virus.

Larger size droplets fall to the ground and on surfaces, and smaller aerosol particles are carried in the air to greater distances. In closed un-ventilated indoor spaces, droplets and aerosols become quickly concentrated and greatly increase the risk of transmission to people in the area.

Surface transmission:

Droplets emitted by an infected person land on various surfaces. When someone touches these contaminated surfaces, and, without washing hands with soap, touches their mouth, nose, or eyes, they can contract the virus. These virus-laden droplets can survive on non-porous surfaces such as glass, plastic, and stainless steel for a fairly long time.

Frequent cleaning of high contact points such as door handles, light switches, tables, chairs, and the floor with disinfectants, like bleach and phenyl, can remove the virus contamination from surfaces.

Continue wearing mask

People without symptoms can spread the virus. People should continue wearing a mask, wear double masks, or an N95 mask.

Cooperation of Individuals required

The SARS-CoV-2 virus infects a human host where it can multiply, in the absence of the host it cannot survive, and stopping the transmission of the virus from a person to another person will decrease the infection rate of the disease to a level where it can eventually die. This can be achieved only with the support and cooperation of individuals, communities, local bodies, and authorities. Use of masks, ventilation, distancing, and sanitation, the battle against the virus can be won.

Proper Ventilation

Ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or at work. Introducing outdoor air in offices, homes, and larger public spaces is advised. Measures to improve ventilation in these spaces must be taken up on urgent priority in urban and rural areas alike, recommendations for hutments, homes, offices, and large centralised buildings are given. Simple strategic placement of fans, open windows, and doors, even slightly open windows can introduce outdoor air and improve the air quality inside. The introduction of cross ventilation and exhaust fans will be beneficial in curtailing the spread of the disease.

In buildings with central air-management systems improving central air filtration /increased filtration efficiency is especially helpful when enhanced outdoor air delivery options are limited. In offices, auditoriums, shopping malls, etc. use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators are recommended. Frequent cleaning and replacement of filters are highly recommended.

India reported 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases and 3,874 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday. As many as 3,69,077 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported. The cumulative caseload stands at 2,57,72,400, including 2,23,55,440 recoveries, 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths.