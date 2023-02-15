Aero India 2023: Meet Lt Col Sadanand Chauhan, Indian army officer who developed anti-drone system for border areas

Photo: ANI

A new anti-drone system will be depolyed to give the Indian Army more authority to combat the threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in key border areas, marking a significant advancement for the armed forces. The 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show, Aero India 2023, opened on February 13 with a number of impressive displays by Indian-made aircraft, one of which was the system for countering drones.

An RF-based counter-drone system was created by Lt Col Sadanand Chauhan of the Indian Army's Corps of Signals. Lt Col Chauhan holds a degree in computer engineering, and he has examined the system internally before deploying it in several of the front-line units in border regions.

During his visit to Aero India, Lt Gen BS Raju was briefed by Lt Col Chauhan on the features of the new defence system. Lieutenant Colonel Chauhan claims "The system has met its operational goals, and the soldiers have provided positive feedback. In order to identify and block enemy drones, we are improving its range. It will undergo some changes in accordance with the needs of the field units," TOI reported.

To prevent enemy drones from engaging in anti-Indian activities across the international border and Line of Control in Punjab and Jammu-Kashmir, made-in-India counter-drone system created by Lt Col S Chauhan of the Indian Army will be used.

Last month, the Indian Army requested a proposal to purchase a vehicle anti-drone system in an attempt to combat aerial threats. RF-jamming, which interferes with the radio frequency link between a drone and its operator by producing a lot of RF impinging, is one technique used to beat enemy drone attacks.

On February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the five-day display of major air shows, acrobatics, exhibitions, and other displays of indigenous machinery and technology known as Aero India 2023.

An indigenous counter Drone system developed by Indian Army’s Lt Col S Chauhan is going to be deployed to stop enemy drones from anti-Indian activities along the international border and Line of Control in Punjab & Jammu-Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Z2O11g2lf0 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

READ | Contraceptive pills for men? Scientists say non-hormonal male birth control drugs possible: Details here

(With inputs from ANI)