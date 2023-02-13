Watch: Stunning aerobatics by made-in-India combat helicopter 'Prachand' at Aero India 2023

Light Combat Helicopter Prachand (Photo: IAF)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially kicked off Aero India 2023, making it Asia's biggest aviation event. Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari conducted a flypast of the Gurukul formation as part of the Aero India 2023 show's opening ceremony. A Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) 'Prachand' manufactured in India performed aerobatics with other displays. It's worth noting that the homegrown helicopter has been flying with the Indian Air Force since 2022.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) spent almost a decade designing, developing, and extensively test-flying a multi-role attack helicopter. This chopper was then adapted to better suit the requirements of the Indian armed forces, allowing it to be used in both desert and mountainous regions.

Not only that, but the LCH has several unique qualities. The only attack helicopter in the world capable of operating in the Siachen glacier's high-altitude zones, it can land and take off from an altitude of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet). It can also launch many types of air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles and disrupt the enemy's air defences.

In the meanwhile, more Indian-made planes will be shown during Aero India 2023. There will be a wide variety of aircraft on display, including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

A total of 80+ countries are expected to attend Aero India 2023. About 30 countries' ministers and 65 CEOs of international and Indian original equipment manufacturers are anticipated to attend Aero India 2023. Aero India 2023 will include over 800 defence companies, including over 100 international and 700 Indian firms.

Aero India 2023 will feature a number of major aerospace companies, including Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), BEML Limited, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge Limited.