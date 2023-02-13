Aero India 2023: Asia’s biggest aero show commences with HAL aircraft ‘Gurukul’ formation, watch video

Aero India 2023 air show commence today (File photo)

The commencement of Aero India 2023, which is the 14th edition of Asia’s biggest aero show, was on February 13, with many powerful and mesmerizing displays by Indian-made aircrafts, one of which was the ‘Gurukul’ formation by HAL crafts.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari let the ‘Gurukul’ formation of Indian aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which was captured in a powerful video.

The Gurukul formation at Aero India 2023, led by the Chief of Air Staff, was one of the major highlights of the commencement ceremonies of the event, with HAL’s fixed wing aircraft flying in the stunning display during the presentation.

Seven of the HAL fixed-wing trainer aircraft were flying in the formation, which also displayed a run-in from the aircrafts from 12 o'clock of the audience at 500 ft above ground level. The entire Gurukul formation was caught on camera, leaving the viewers stunned.

#WATCH | Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/kenaR0er69 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

The formation led by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari featured an appearance from several aircrafts including LCA SPT aircraft, 2xHTTs (Hindustan Turbo Trainers), 2xliTs (Intermediate Jet Trainers), HAWK-i and LCA SPT and Hindustan-228 aircraft.

The mega air show of Aero India 2023 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, commencing the five-day display of major air shows, acrobatics, exhibitions, and other displays of indigenous equipment and technologies.

PM Modi on Monday showcased India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

The theme of Aero India is "The runway to a billion opportunities" and is aimed at projecting India's growth and capabilities in the defence and aerospace sectors.

The focus of the event is to showcase indigenous equipment and technologies and forge partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision of the government, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | From Ayodhya verdict to triple talaq: All about former SC judge S Abdul Nazeer appointed as Andhra Pradesh governor