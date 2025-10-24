FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch

Piyush Pandey Dies: Legend behind 'Abki baar Modi Sarkaar' slogan, Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai' — a look at his most iconic ads

Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air

Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70

US President Donald Trump ends trade negotiations with Canada, accuses Ottawa of...

'It's in his DNA...': Insiders reveal key detail about ex-Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's 'romance'

Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 on October 27, 28; Check route changes

Pune to Nanded in just 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70

Pandey was the man behind campaigns that became part of India’s cultural memory — from Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai” to Fevicol’s witty, unforgettable ads. His work didn’t just sell, it connected with the common man because of its simplicity and deep cultural resonance.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Piyush Pandey, the iconic mind behind some of India’s most memorable advertising, passed away on Thursday at 70. For more than four decades, Pandey shaped the creative identity of Ogilvy India. Known for his signature moustache, infectious laugh and keen insight into the pulse of the common Indian, he shifted the focus of ads English-heavy messaging to relatable storytelling grounded in real lives, culture and emotions ruling billboards and screens for decades.

Pandey was the man behind campaigns that became part of India’s cultural memory — from Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai” to Fevicol’s witty, unforgettable ads. His work didn’t just sell, it connected with the common man because of its simplicity and deep cultural resonance.

Piyush Pandey played a key role in crafting the widely recognised 2014 election slogan 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar', that changed the face of political advertising in India.

Under his leadership, Ogilvy India soared to global recognition, winning countless honors, including Cannes Lions. Pandey became the first Indian to chair the Direct Lions Jury at Cannes in 2007 and later served as the global Chief Creative Officer for Ogilvy.

He encouraged authentic voices, regional languages and the “Indian way” of storytelling. His contribution helped redefine how brands speak to people in the country.

Tributes have been pouring in from industry leaders, colleagues and fans who credit Pandey with changing not just advertising, but the emotional bond Indians share with brands. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more
When is Bhai Dooj 2025? Check significance, muhurat, and more
Indian OTT Thrillers 2025: Top 5 series to binge-watch from Special Ops 2 to Paatal Lok 2 on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
Indian OTT Thrillers 2025: Top 5 series to binge-watch from Special Ops 2 to Paa
THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...
THIS star India cricketer reveals he once fell at people's feet for..., he is...
Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...
Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pool
Massive fire erupts in multi-storey building in UP's Ghaziabad, 20 families evacuated, watch video
Massive fire erupts in multi-storey building in UP's Ghaziabad, 20 families...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE