Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70

Piyush Pandey, the iconic mind behind some of India’s most memorable advertising, passed away on Thursday at 70. For more than four decades, Pandey shaped the creative identity of Ogilvy India. Known for his signature moustache, infectious laugh and keen insight into the pulse of the common Indian, he shifted the focus of ads English-heavy messaging to relatable storytelling grounded in real lives, culture and emotions ruling billboards and screens for decades.

Pandey was the man behind campaigns that became part of India’s cultural memory — from Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai” to Fevicol’s witty, unforgettable ads. His work didn’t just sell, it connected with the common man because of its simplicity and deep cultural resonance.

Piyush Pandey played a key role in crafting the widely recognised 2014 election slogan 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar', that changed the face of political advertising in India.

Under his leadership, Ogilvy India soared to global recognition, winning countless honors, including Cannes Lions. Pandey became the first Indian to chair the Direct Lions Jury at Cannes in 2007 and later served as the global Chief Creative Officer for Ogilvy.

He encouraged authentic voices, regional languages and the “Indian way” of storytelling. His contribution helped redefine how brands speak to people in the country.

Tributes have been pouring in from industry leaders, colleagues and fans who credit Pandey with changing not just advertising, but the emotional bond Indians share with brands.