Advantage Mahagathbandhan? What surprise voting turnout means for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result?

Bihar Election Results: Bihar has recorded an all-time high voter turnout of 67.14 per cent till 5 pm in the second phase of the Assembly elections on Tuesday, according to data released by the Election Commission of India. Reacting to the state's high voter turnout, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar has done wonders.

Bihar also recorded a high voter turnout in phase 1. The NDA saw long queues of women voters as a positive sign, and Mahagathbandhan argued that the record turnout reflected citizens expressing their anger and exercising their voting rights to 'change' the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

What surprise voting turnout means for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 result?

The coalition in power and opposition leaders are claiming that a higher turnout indicates the election is going their way. But there are examples that prove them right and wrong. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP came to power with a voter turnout of 61.2%, marking a 1.84 percentage point increase from the previous election, which had brought the Samajwadi Party to power. Data from Karnataka's Assembly elections show that high voter turnout rarely led to incumbents retaining power.

What experts and leading psephologists say about higher voter turnout?

They largely attribute it to the SIR. They argue the percentage is higher because the number of eligible voters was trimmed during the SIR.