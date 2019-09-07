Adopted and now orphaned, villages pay special tribute to Arun Jaitley

Residents of Karnali and Chandod villages here, who felt like being "orphaned" with the demise of former Union minister and BJP's senior leader Arun Jaitley joined the latter's family members on Friday to immerse his ashes in the holy river of Narmada.

Jaitley had a very close association with Karnali village, and after becoming the Finance Minister in 2014, had adopted this backward village of Gujarat under MP Adarsh Gram Yojana in a bid to convert it into a smart village.

Since then, the village witnessed a lot of development across all sectors and due to this, the former minister had always been an influential figure in the region. "Whenever he visits the village, he used to try talk to as many as residents here," recalled a villager, adding that with his demise they feel like orphaned.

On Friday, a special gathering was organised at Karnali to immerse his ashes. As a special tribute to their favourite leader, youths came wearing t-shirts with Jaitley picture printed on it.

Rahul Jaitley, son of Arun Jaitley, thanked the villagers for the love showered towards his father, and said: "The development programmes that were initiated by my father for your betterment will continue".

"As his family members, we will see to it that you get all the benefits of the schemes which were started by Arun Jaitley," he added.

Since the adoption of the village by Jaitley, it saw big developments that the village now has all the essential facilities. Jaitley had developed many things like roads, solar lights etc, and had brought employment for women. Also, a three-storey school was constructed in the village, apart from setting up of a sports complex.

The BJP stalwart had taken extra care when it came to women employment. Many camps were organised for the women of the village under Skill India to make them self-dependent.

Smart Villages Jaitley had announced that he will convert both the villages, which were in a very bad shape, into smart villages. He also initiated several developmental measures in his attempt to improve the quality of life of the villagers and earn job for the women

—Zee Media Newsroom