Aditya Singh Rajput death: Splitsvilla contestant’s alleged drug overdose takes mysterious turn; new twist

In a new twist in the Aditya Singh Rajput death case, it still remains uncertain if the actor died by a drug overdose or through an accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:27 PM IST

Aditya Singh Rajput death: Splitsvilla contestant’s alleged drug overdose takes mysterious turn; new twist
Actor Aditya Singh Rajput dies at 32 (Photo - Instagram)

TV actor and casting director Aditya Singh Rajput, who was best known for being a contestant on the famous reality show Splitsvilla, was found dead in his Andheri home on May 22. Now, there is a new twist in his death case, which was caused by an alleged drug overdose.

Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the bathroom of his Andheri home on Monday, sending shockwaves in the Mumbai film industry. According to the preliminary reports, it was ruled that Rajput died inside his washroom through a drug overdose.

While the theory of a drug overdose in the death case of Rajput is currently taking the lead, some new reports have emerged, putting a new spin on his death. Meanwhile, there are no certain statements by the police on the cause of death of Aditya Singh Rajput.

Aditya Singh Rajput death: Drug overdose or something else?

While all the initial reports have suggested that the actor and casting director has died through a drug overdose, Times Now has quoted sources as saying that it could have been an accident, and it is likely that Aditya Singh Rajput slipped in the washroom and hit his head.

Meanwhile, many news reports have termed the cause of his death as “mysterious circumstances”. Rajput’s body was discovered by his cook and security guard, who took him to the hospital where the Splitsvilla fame actor was declared dead.

Aditya Singh Rajput was 32 years old and had appeared in over 300 television commercials to date. Further, he was known for movies such as Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara, Gandi Baat, Krantiveer, Awaaz Season 9, and the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

While the police have not made any comments on mysterious angles or murder investigation into his death, the final cause of death of Aditya Singh Rajput will only be known after his postmortem report is issued.

READ | Who was actor Aditya Singh Rajput, Splitvilla contestant who died due to alleged drug overdose in Andheri

