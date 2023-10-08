‘Aditya L1 is healthy and on its way to Sun-Earth L1’: ISRO

As Aditya-L1 continues to advance, the magnetometer will be turned on once more within a few days, according to ISRO.

The Indian Space Research Organization informed that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft executed the Trajectory Correction Maneuver (TCM) on October 6 for approximately 16 seconds, and it is currently travelling to Sun-Earth L1.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is "healthy" and "on its way to Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1)," which is around 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. It is carrying out India's first mission to study the Sun.

“It was needed to correct the trajectory evaluated after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023. TCM ensures that the spacecraft is on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1,” the ISRO wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Aditya-L1 Mission:

The Spacecraft is healthy and on its way to Sun-Earth L1.



A Trajectory Correction Maneuvre (TCM), originally provisioned, was performed on October 6, 2023, for about 16 s. It was needed to correct the trajectory evaluated after tracking the Trans-Lagrangean… — ISRO (@isro) October 8, 2023

As Aditya-L1 continues to advance, the magnetometer will be turned on once more within a few days, according to ISRO.

So far, the spacecraft has successfully undertaken four earth-bound maneuvres and a Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre. The spacecraft has also successfully exited the sphere of Earth’s influence.

On September 2, the Aditya-L1 orbiter was launched by the PSLV-C57.1 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This first solar mission was launched a few weeks after Chandrayaan-3, ISRO's illustrious moon landing mission.