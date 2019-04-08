Adilabad Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for LS Poll 2019, previous results and all updates

The Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, one of Telangana’s 17 parliamentary seats, is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes since 2008.

Adilabad has seven assembly segments - Sirpur, Nirmal, Mudhole, Khanapur, Boath, Asifabad and Adilabad.

In 2014, the TRS leader Godam Nagesh won the seat by a whopping margin of 1,71, 290 votes beating Congress’ Naresh who won 2,59,557 votes. 76.15% of the voters exercised their franchise in the last the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Five of them lost their deposits.

In 2009, TDP’s Ramesh Rathod won the seat after getting 3,72,268 votes while his Congress rival Ramesh Kotnak got 257181 votes. At that time, TRS had a seat adjustment with the TDP and Left parties and supported TDP’s candidate.

In the 2019 election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has yet again fielded sitting MP Godam Nagesh from the seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named former Congress leader Soyam Bapurao to contest on the seat.

Telangana, which has 17 Lok Sabha segments, goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11. They are Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Adilabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Chevella, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

In 2014, when the state was formed KCR's TRS won 63 of the 119 the Assembly seats in the state. The TRS also won 10 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats, with INC getting 2, BJP getting 1, AIMIM getting 1 and the YSCRCP ending up with one.