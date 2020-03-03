Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Delhi home vandalised, staff thrashed

The Delhi residence of Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was attacked by some unidentified miscreants on Tuesday, his office said.

The incident took place around 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Sources told Zee Media that the attackers attacked the house and also thrashed household staff. Chowdhury was not present at his home when the attack took place but his daughter was present.

Chowdhury, an MP from West Bengal's Berhampore, is the Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha.

Reports said the attackers also managed to run away with some important files from Chowdhury's office.

The Congress MP rushed to his home after being informed about the attack.

Chowdhury said he is unaware whether there is any CCTV camera in the vicinity or not or as the footage might have helped the police in nabbing the attackers.

Sources told Zee Media that a person had come to meet Chowdhury at his residence in Humayan Road but the Congress MP was not at home so he thrashed the staff members present in the house.

Delhi Police has launched a probe.

"We've received a complaint regarding abuse and vandalisation by four persons, at the office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury which is attached to his residence. Accused persons wanted staff to connect them with the MP via phone which was declined," Delhi Police said.