'Adhere to social distancing guidelines': Naqvi asks Muslims to follow lockdown during Ramzan

With less than two weeks before the start of Ramzan, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday appealed to Muslims to strictly follow social distancing and lockdown guidelines during the holy month in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ramzan is likely to start on April 24 or April 25 and will continue for a month. Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fasting during Ramzan and offer special evening prayers 'Taraweeh' in groups during the month.

Naqvi, who return to work at the ministry on Monday, urged Muslims to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals like the "iftar" (breaking of fast) at home.

A 21-day lockdown put in place last month expires on April 14 but is likely to be extended in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Several states like Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have already announced the extension of the lockdown.

"During the holy month of Ramzan, starting from 24th April, Muslims should offer prayers at their homes & refrain from going to mosques & 'eidgahs' in view of coronavirus pandemic," Naqvi said.

"Any type of carelessness can be harmful for us, our family, the society and the entire country. We should follow the guidelines of the administration to defeat coronavirus with all seriousness and honesty," the minister added.

His appeal came after he spoke with various religious leaders, representatives of social and religious organisations, officials and other office-bearers of state waqf boards. The minister also held meetings in this regard at the ministry on Monday. The minister reportedly asked them to ensure implementation of lockdown and social distancing guidelines during Ramzan.

Naqvi said more than seven lakh registered mosques, eidgahs, imambadas, dargahs and other religious institutions come under the state waqf boards across the country.

The minister is also the Chairman of the Central Waqf Council.

Most of the Muslim nations, including Saudi Arabia, have called for the suspension of mass gathering during Ramzan at religious places.

In India, all the religious activities at temples, mosques, gurdwaras, churches and other religious places in the country have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 9,152 cases have been reported in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll is currently at 308 while 857 patients have been discharged after treatment.