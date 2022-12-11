Search icon
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta resigns from post after party's debacle in MCD polls

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta has resigned from his post, days after his party lost out to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election which took place on December 4.

Virendra Sachdeva, presently Delhi BJP vice president, has been appointed as working president till further arrangements. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. The AAP has bagged 134 of the 250 wards while the BJP won 104.

Meanwhile, AAP has divided Delhi into 12 zones and given the responsibility of three zones each to four senior leaders, who will coordinate with councillors of their zones, hold meetings and visit their areas to understand the problems faced by locals.

The 12 zones are Civil Lines, Rohini, Najafgarh, Narela, Keshavpuram, West Zone, Sadar, Karol Bagh, Shahdara North, Central, South and Shahdara South, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

AAP leader Adil Khan will be in charge of Civil Lines, Rohini and Najafgarh, while Saurabh Bhardwaj will oversee Narela, Keshavpuram and West Zone. The responsibility of Sadar, Karol Bagh and Shahdara North will be with Durgesh Pathak and Central, South and Shahdara South will be with Atishi, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

