Addressing NCC rally in Delhi, PM Modi says society needs to fight against drug addiction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cautioned the youth on the ills of drug addiction and pointed out that it destroys the lives of youngsters and society needs to fight against the menace. Addressing the National Cadet Corps rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital today, the Prime Minister said, “We all need to connect with the roots of India. We can change India's future with your (NCC) determination and support. Drug addiction destroys the life of youngsters, we need to fight against this”. “You know very well how much drug addiction ruins our young generation. Drugs cannot reach schools and colleges where NCC-NSS are deployed. As a cadet, you yourself should be free from drugs, as well as make your campus free from drugs,” the Prime Minister said.

He hailed the youth's role in upscaling ‘Vocal for Local’, a drive aimed at promoting Indian goods and services across the globe."The youth can play a big role in the Vocal for Local campaign. If our youth decides to value Indian labour involved in manufacturing products, only then the fate of our nation can change," he said.Hailing the contribution of the country’s sportsmen, the Prime Minister said that Indian players don’t play for medals but for representing our nation at the global level. "Today, when an Indian sportsperson participates in any tournament, more than 130 crore Indians stand behind them. Our players don't play for medals but for representing India on a global map," PM Modi said.

"Even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our country showcased its indomitable spirit in fighting the virus. No power of the world can stop the country whose youth starts moving ahead, putting the nation first," he said. The Prime Minister advised NCC cadets to run an awareness campaign to curb down misinformation on digital medium. "Today, on the one hand, there are good possibilities related to digital technology and information, on the other hand, there are dangers of misinformation. It is also necessary that the common man of our country should not fall prey to any rumour. NCC cadets can run an awareness campaign for this," he said. The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.