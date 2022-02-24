Add glitters to your life with Malaysia’s leading jewellery and streetwear brand ‘EK Collectio’

When we say premium jewellery wear, it just does not mean a glittering trinket or a sign of status symbol. In today’s time, many jewellery brands create memorable experiences with their cool and sublime pieces. ‘EK’ is among those brands producing new creations at affordable pricing. Taking a leap from the old school classics, the Malaysian jewellery and streetwear brand has got a wide range of trendy collections that are worth perusing.

‘EK Malaysia’ since its inception in 2015, has brought different layers of styling to life with its demi-fine and fine jewellery collections. A designer bracelet was the first of many products that the brand came out with. Eric Keok, the founder of ‘EK Malaysia’ during his college was awestruck with the concept of jewellery designing that saw the brand expanding its catalogue with various other products like rings, earrings, pendants, layered necklaces, chains and other accessories.

The signature natural gemstone bracelets by ‘EK Collectio’ are preferably the bestsellers. Do check out the exquisite Ankh necklace which gets sold in a jiffy. The Feza silver ring is yet another impeccable design that you must have in your closet. All the products of the brand are available on its official website www.ekmalaysia.com. Leading the race as one of the most loved brands across Asia, the Double Cubic Gold Ring is another delicate offering from the brand.

One thing worth applauding about ‘EK Malaysia’ is that the accessories are perfectly in sync with the streetwear culture. It is a known fact that streetwear is widely adored by fashion aficionados since the 90s. Since then, it has evolved, thereby leaving many influencers and celebrities donning a perfect street style look. With the eloquent jewellery pieces, ‘EK Malaysia’ is serving a platter of street style looks to the audience

As per Eric, the fashion market over the years was predominantly filled with casual and formal wear. “We entered the industry to bridge the gap and bring the streetwear fashion back to people’s lives. Our outfits are modern yet funky that cater majorly to the Gen-Z and the millennial generation”, he revealed. The streetwear brand has got some of the best outfits to offer like printed tees, trousers, sweatshirts, joggers and ripped jeans to name a few.

However, its main focus is to serve the audience with superlative jewellery accessories. As ‘EK Malaysia’ continues to grow its presence in the e-commerce space, the streetwear brand is even growing in the offline markets. So far, the brand has got more than 22 consignment stores across Malaysia, Thailand, Australia and Singapore.

If you are looking to a gift for your loved one, or want to treat yourself with something glittery, ‘EK Malaysia’ is the name that will fulfill all your requirements. Check out ‘@ekcollectio’ on Instagram to know more about the products offered by the brand.

(Sponsored Feature)