Adani Group to take over operations of Ahmedabad, Lucknow & Mangaluru airports by Nov 7

The Indian government has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with the Adani group to take over operations of the airports at Mangaluru, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) by October 31, November 2 and November 11, this year, respectively, according to an official press release.

The memoranda are in connection with the provision of services i.e. customs, immigration, plant and animal quarantine, health, MET, and Security (collectively called as Reserved Services). Simultaneously, AAI also signed three separate CNS-ATM Agreements with Concessionaires for the provision of CNS-ATM services at these three airports.

"The AAI and concessionaires of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports will be completing conditions precedents as prescribed in the concession agreements and the concessionaires will be taking over the operations, management and development of airports as under Mangaluru airport: 31.10.2020; Lucknow airport: 02.11.2020; Ahmedabad airport: 07.11.2020," the AAI press release said.

The agreements for operations, management, and development of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru Airports through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode were signed on February 14, 2020, with concessionaires.

It is to be noted that the central government privatised six major airports which include the likes of Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati in 2019. Adani Enterprises won the rights to all of them after engaging in competitive bidding process.