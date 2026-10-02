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Adani Group to invest Rs 6 lakh crore in Maharashtra, Rs 2.6 lakh crore projects underway

Adani Group has reaffirmed its mega investment commitment in Maharashtra to boost infrastructure and green energy growth.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Adani Group to invest Rs 6 lakh crore in Maharashtra, Rs 2.6 lakh crore projects underway
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Adani Group has pledged an investment of Rs 6 lakh crore in Maharashtra at the 'Invest Maharashtra' event with officials present. Pranav Adani highlighted that Rs 2.6 lakh crore worth of projects are either completed or in progress, supporting Maharashtra's goal of a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

Rs 6 lakh crore blueprint for Maharashtra

Pranav Adani said that with 'Invest Maharashtra', the state is establishing a robust mechanism to convert investor intent into on-ground execution. The investment plan was unveiled through state collaborations and at the Davos World Economic Forum. Energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban renewal, data centres and coal gasification are among the industries it covers. He said, "This is our contribution towards Mumbai 3.0, not just a larger Mumbai, but a better-connected, more balanced and more inclusive metropolitan region."

Also read: Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal clinches gold in men's 80 kg, India's third in boxing at Games

Focus on airports, power and Dharavi project

The group manages Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and is building the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport to handle over 90 million passengers annually. Business and hospitality districts are being built around these airports. Over 3 million houses in Mumbai are powered by the firm through Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., with more than 60% of the energy coming from renewable sources.

Its 1,000 MW HVDC transmission link supplies clean power to the city and protects it from blackouts. Pumped storage hydro projects are also being developed for 24x7 green power. On the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Pranav Adani stated that it is one of the most ambitious urban transformation programs with a people-first approach. It will protect thousands of microbusinesses and guarantee contemporary homes prior to transfer.

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