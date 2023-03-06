Actress Shweta Menon among 40 bank customers who lost thousand of rupees in 3 days, know what went wrong

Online scams are increasing on a daily basis where users unknowingly share their personal pieces of information and the backend users misuse it. In a recent phishing scam, 40 bank customers lost thousands of rupees from their bank accounts. These clients were emailed a link requesting that they update their PAN and KYC information. Since KYC is compulsory to verify your identity and in an attempt to do so users got into the scam and lost money from their bank accounts.

The Mumbai Police has issued a warning to citizens advising them not to click on links seeking bank clients for their private information.

What happened to these 40 bank customers and how were they conned?

A link urging them to update their PAN and KYC information was given to these account users. These URLs take users to a bogus version of their bank's website, where they are prompted for their customer ID, password, and other private information.

In addition to the other 40 victims of the scammers, TV star Shweta Memon was one of them. Memon claimed in her police report that she had followed a link in the phoney text message because she thought it was from her bank. She typed her customer ID, password, and OTP on the portal after clicking the link, which sent her there.

She then received a call pretending to be from a bank representative asking her to enter another OTP that had been sent to her mobile phone.

After that, her account was debited for Rs. 57,636. She filed a report as soon as the incident occurred.