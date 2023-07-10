Headlines

Actress Ameesha Patel appears before Ranchi court in connection with financial fraud case

Actor Ameesha Patel appeared before the civil court in Ranchi on Monday in connection with a case of financial fraud against her.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

Actor Ameesha Patel appeared before the civil court in Ranchi on Monday in connection with a case of financial fraud against her. Patel appeared before the court of senior division judge DN Shukla and pleaded not guilty in the case. The case dates back to 2018 when a Jharkhand-based film producer, Ajay Kumar Singh, filed a case of fraud against the actor after a cheque from her bounced.

According to the petitioner, Singh had transferred Rs 2.5 crore to the actor's account for the production of a film titled 'Desi Magic'. Patel, however, did not proceed with the film and sent a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore, which allegedly did not clear at the bank.

The complainant's advocate, Smita Pathak, said the actor was asked to appear before the court on June 21. "But she did not, citing her pre-planned engagements. We have urged for mediation in the case," Pathak said.

The case dates back to 2018 when Jharkhand-based film producer Ajay Kumar Singh had registered a case of fraud and cheque bounce against the actress. The Supreme Court in August 2022 stayed criminal proceedings for the offence of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Patel in connection with a summons issued by the trial court in Jharkhand.

Read: Supreme Court says it cannot be used as platform to escalate tensions in Manipur

The top court had, however, said proceedings for offences punishable under Section 138 (cheque bounce) of the Negotiable Instruments Act can continue in accordance with the law.

The Supreme Court's order came on an appeal filed by Patel against the May 5, 2022 order of the Jharkhand High Court which dismissed the plea seeking quashing and setting aside of the order by the trial court in Ranchi, in connection with a complaint against her.

(With inputs from PTI)

