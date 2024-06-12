Actors think more with their hearts than with their heads: Mohammad Hossein Ashrafi

Opportunities never come. You create them. The best example of this is Mohammad Hossein Ashrafi. Growing up in Iran, he never knew he would achieve such great heights today.

Not everyone starts big, but no matter how small the start is, people eventually come to understand what is in their soul and what they are capable of. Well, Mohammad Hossein Ashrafi's journey started from a small town in Iran. Mohammad Hossein was fond of acting since childhood and slowly he turned into reality.

Mohammad Hossein tells how he achieved such a great success at such a young age. He believes that if you dream many dreams at the same time, then none of your dreams will be fulfilled. So it is better that you focus your full attention on one thing until you succeed in it. Often those people who carry many dreams do not succeed because they keep their energy in every way.

Along with Mohammad Hossein's thinking, his acting is also very good, this is the reason why people are so many fans of him today, Mohammad Hossein rules the hearts of millions of people today, Mohammad Hossein is busy these days with his upcoming movie, although it has not been confirmed yet which upcoming movie he is working in.

You must have been inspired by his story because the way he faced so many difficulties, we should keep moving forward by looking at such a person

