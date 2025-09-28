Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vijay's rally to RCB victory celebration, a list of major stampedes in India over the years

Salman Khan mocks Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies against him: 'Meri darkhaast unse ye hai ki...'

Indian Army to acquire Rs 30,000 crore ‘Anant Shastra’ to bolster Air Force; how powerful are these missiles

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan express condolences over loss of lives at Vijay's Karur rally stampede: 'It shakes heart, causes...'

Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Madras HC said THIS about TVK’s rally earlier, was there mismanagement?

'If they don't come...': Salman Agha reacts as Suryakumar Yadav skips captains’ photoshoot ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

What is Déjà Vu and why does it happen? Know how your brain tricks you with familiar feelings

TVK's Vijay breaks silence on Karur stampede: 'Writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain'

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda critical after suffering head injuries in bike accident, CM Bhagwant Mann prays for his recovery

Vijay's TVK rally stampede: Demand grows for actor's arrest as he's seen leaving Trichy hours after stampede

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vijay's rally to RCB victory celebration, a list of major stampedes in India over the years

Vijay's rally to RCB celebration: List of major stampedes over the years

Salman Khan mocks Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies against him: 'Meri darkhaast unse ye hai ki...'

Salman Khan mocks Abhinav Kashyap for spreading lies against him

Indian Army to acquire Rs 30,000 crore ‘Anant Shastra’ to bolster Air Force; how powerful are these missiles

Indian Army to acquire Rs 30,000 crore ‘Anant Shastra’ to bolster Air Force; how

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeIndia

INDIA

Vijay's rally to RCB victory celebration, a list of major stampedes in India over the years

On Saturday, at least 38 people, including children, lost their lives after a stampede at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The tragic incident has brought back memories of deadly stampedes in India, several of which have taken place in recent months.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 01:57 AM IST

Vijay's rally to RCB victory celebration, a list of major stampedes in India over the years
Dozens died in a stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On Saturday, at least 38 people, including children, lost their lives after a stampede at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. Authorities said the incident occurred after a section of attendees fell while trying to get closer to Vijay's campaign bus. Vijay, a popular star of Tamil cinema and chief of the party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had arrived hours late to the event, scheduled to begin around noon. The tragic incident has brought back memories of deadly stampedes in India, several of which have taken place in recent months.

RCB victory celebrations
In June this year, the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) celebration of the franchise's first trophy in the history of the tournament took a tragic turn as a stampede broke out near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. At least 11 fans died and many others were injured.

Delhi railway station stampede
On February 15, 2025, at least 18 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede late at night at the New Delhi Railway Station. Most of the people who lost their lives were pilgrims traveling for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Kumbh Mela stampede
Thirty people died and dozens others suffered injures after a stampede at the Sangam area of the Kumbh Mela on January 29. The incident occurred as millions of pilgrims arrived to take a holy dip on what is considered one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Pushpa 2 screening
In December last year, a 35-year-old woman lost her life and a boy was injured at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, Telangana after a stampede. The theatre was screening film star Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2 when the incident occurred.

Hathras tragedy
A stampede broke out at a satsang (prayer meeting) organised by self-styled godman Bhole Baba (also known as Narayan Saakar Hari) in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on July 2, 2024. More than 100 people, including children, were killed in the tragedy.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rise and Fall: Aarush Bhola clashes with Ashneer Grover, threatens to quit the show; watch
Rise and Fall: Aarush Bhola clashes with Ashneer Grover, threatens to quit show
Diljit Dosanjh CREATES history with Amar Singh Chamkila, bags two nominations at International Emmy Awards 2025
Emmy Awards 2025: Diljit's Amar Singh Chamkila bags two nominations
Will Suryakumar Yadav accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi if India wins final? Report makes big claim
Will Suryakumar Yadav accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi if Indi
Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Sahibzada Farhan cites Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to justify 'gun firing' celebration
Haris Rauf defends '6-0 gesture' in ICC hearing; Farhan cites Virat, MS Dhoni
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan calls Amaal Mallik ‘dogla’ on Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar, says ‘aap kisi ke...'
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan calls Amaal Mallik ‘dogla’ on Salman Khan’s show
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE