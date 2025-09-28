Vijay's rally to RCB victory celebration, a list of major stampedes in India over the years
INDIA
On Saturday, at least 38 people, including children, lost their lives after a stampede at a rally led by actor-politician Vijay in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. Authorities said the incident occurred after a section of attendees fell while trying to get closer to Vijay's campaign bus. Vijay, a popular star of Tamil cinema and chief of the party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had arrived hours late to the event, scheduled to begin around noon. The tragic incident has brought back memories of deadly stampedes in India, several of which have taken place in recent months.
RCB victory celebrations
In June this year, the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) celebration of the franchise's first trophy in the history of the tournament took a tragic turn as a stampede broke out near the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. At least 11 fans died and many others were injured.
Delhi railway station stampede
On February 15, 2025, at least 18 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede late at night at the New Delhi Railway Station. Most of the people who lost their lives were pilgrims traveling for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Kumbh Mela stampede
Thirty people died and dozens others suffered injures after a stampede at the Sangam area of the Kumbh Mela on January 29. The incident occurred as millions of pilgrims arrived to take a holy dip on what is considered one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.
Pushpa 2 screening
In December last year, a 35-year-old woman lost her life and a boy was injured at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, Telangana after a stampede. The theatre was screening film star Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2 when the incident occurred.
Hathras tragedy
A stampede broke out at a satsang (prayer meeting) organised by self-styled godman Bhole Baba (also known as Narayan Saakar Hari) in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on July 2, 2024. More than 100 people, including children, were killed in the tragedy.