AGGRESSIVE warning of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to Afghanistan amid peace talks: 'If dialogue fails, no choice...open conflict...'
Mid-air scare as Air India's Nagpur to Delhi flight returns due to...
Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's LAST selfie will leave you shocked, he was flauting..., director Vivek Sharma recalls their last chat
Women's World Cup 2025: Australia secure top spot, line up blockbuster semifinal against India after dominant win over South Africa
Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat
Putin's aide makes BIG statement amid Trump's sanctions against Russia: 'Moscow really wants not just a ceasefire...'
Actor Satish Shah dies at 74, PM Modi says ‘Will be remembered as true legend...'
Not Delhi, THIS is now world's most polluted city, has 'hazardous' AQI of...
Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...
Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh admits 'I have lost my father', calls late actor's demise 'a big loss': 'I still cannot process'
INDIA
PM Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor Satish Shah, who was known for his role in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.'
PM Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor Satish Shah, who was known for his role in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.' Satish Shah died on Saturday, October 25 due to Kidney failure. PM modi in his message on X wrote that Satish Shah will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment.'
PM modi on X wrote, 'Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'