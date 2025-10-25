Actor Satish Shah dies at 74, PM Modi says ‘Will be remembered as true legend...'

PM Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor Satish Shah, who was known for his role in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.'

PM Narendra Modi mourned the death of veteran actor Satish Shah, who was known for his role in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.' Satish Shah died on Saturday, October 25 due to Kidney failure. PM modi in his message on X wrote that Satish Shah will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment.'

PM modi on X wrote, 'Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'