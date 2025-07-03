Actor's son jumps from 50th floor on being asked to attend tuition, dies

A 14-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Mumbai after a disagreement with his mother—who works as an actor and has worked in popular Hindi and Gujarati TV shows—over attending tuition classes, police said on Thursday, i.e., July 3, as reported by NDTV.

As per the report, the family resides on the 51st floor of the Brooke building in Mumbai's Kandivali. The boy walked down a floor and then jumped to his death. Police said that the boy's mother asked him to attend his tuition, but he appeared reluctant. After she asked him several times, he left the house.

Soon after, the watchman arrived at their house and informed the actor that her son had fallen from the building. After she rushed to the site, she found him lying in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed into the matter and the body has been sent for post-mortem. A details probe is underway. More details are awaited.

Suicide is preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.